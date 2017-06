By EUOBSERVER

Romanian president Kaus Iohannis named economy minister Mihai Tudose as prime minister on Monday. Tudose was picked by his social-democratic party to succeed Sorin Grindeanu, who lost a vote of confidence last week after falling out with party leader Liviu Dragnea. Iohannis, a centre-right politician, said the political crisis "harms the economy and Romania's image abroad".