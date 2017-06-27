Tuesday

27th Jun 2017

EU warns US over steel tariffs

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said Monday that the EU would "retaliate" if the US imposes controls on European steel. "Exactly how and when I will not answer now, but we are making preparations," Malmstroem told reporters. US president Donald Trump's administration has launched an investigation into whether foreign-made steel imports pose a risk to national security. The investigation targets Chinese steel, but could lead to tariffs on European products.

Duda project could trump Visegrad Group

The US president’s visit to Warsaw, ahead of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, puts a spotlight on a new EU eastern region initiative.

