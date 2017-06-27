EU warns US over steel tariffs

By EUOBSERVER

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said Monday that the EU would "retaliate" if the US imposes controls on European steel. "Exactly how and when I will not answer now, but we are making preparations," Malmstroem told reporters. US president Donald Trump's administration has launched an investigation into whether foreign-made steel imports pose a risk to national security. The investigation targets Chinese steel, but could lead to tariffs on European products.