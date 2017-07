By EUOBSERVER

A Dutch appeals court ruled Tuesday that the government is partially liable for the deaths of over 300 Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serb forces in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. Had Dutch UN peacekeepers not handed them over to the forces, their chances of survival would have stood at around 30 percent. "The state is therefore liable for 30 percent of the losses suffered by the relatives," the court found.