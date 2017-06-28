Cyprus reunification talks resume in Switzerland

By EUOBSERVER

UN-mediated Cyprus reunification talks will resume on Wednesday, when Greek-Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades meets his Turkish-Cypriot counterpart, Mustafa Akinci, at a Swiss ski resort, in an attempt to seal a deal to unite the island. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and foreign ministers from the so-called guarantor powers of Cyprus – Greece, Turkey and Britain – will take part in the talks. Cyprus has been divided since 1974.