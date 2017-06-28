Wednesday

Cyprus reunification talks resume in Switzerland

UN-mediated Cyprus reunification talks will resume on Wednesday, when Greek-Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades meets his Turkish-Cypriot counterpart, Mustafa Akinci, at a Swiss ski resort, in an attempt to seal a deal to unite the island. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and foreign ministers from the so-called guarantor powers of Cyprus – Greece, Turkey and Britain – will take part in the talks. Cyprus has been divided since 1974.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Taking back control at home, not from EU

A year after British voters chose to leave the EU, "taking back control" from the bloc is firmly on the back-burner, as May government’s main ambition is its immediate survival.

Luxembourg not a tax haven, claims PM

The prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, maintains that his country had broken no rules and committed no crime when issuing rulings that slashed global tax bills for the big firms.

EU fines Google €2.4 bn over online shopping

Brussels says Google has abused a near-monopoly position in online searches to favour its shopping service, but the US company said Brussels cannot prove the charges.

