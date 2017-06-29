EU eases police access to databases

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission unveiled plans on Thursday to make EU-level databases in the area of justice and home affairs – such as the Schengen Information System (SIS) and others – more interoperable. EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said the plans give "police, prosecutors and judges" better tools to fight cross-border crime and terrorism. EU-Lisa, the Estonia-based agency overseeing the databases, will be developing and managing future large-scale EU information systems.