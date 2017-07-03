Monday

3rd Jul 2017

EU eases police access to databases

The European Commission unveiled plans on Thursday to make EU-level databases in the area of justice and home affairs – such as the Schengen Information System (SIS) and others – more interoperable. EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said the plans give "police, prosecutors and judges" better tools to fight cross-border crime and terrorism. EU-Lisa, the Estonia-based agency overseeing the databases, will be developing and managing future large-scale EU information systems.

G20 talks climate in Hamburg This WEEK

A new climate deal and US-Russia relations will dominate a G20 summit in Germany this week, as Estonia takes over the EU presidency.

UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks

The UK announced it would leave the London fisheries convention, which allows mutual fishing close to the coast, arguing that it is taking back control of its waters. But Brussels warns: Brexit talks will decide that.

