EU commission launches pan-EU pension plan
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission proposed a new pan-European pension product on Thursday. The plan aims to complement existing national pensions, provide European consumers with more choice between providers and will be portable across EU member states. Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for financial services, said: "It will drive competition by allowing more providers to offer this product outside their national markets". The proposal will now be discussed by parliament and council.