EU parliament adopts mandate for 2018 budget talks

By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament’s budget committee on Thursday approved the mandate for so-called trilogue negotiations on the EU's 2018 budget. Trilogues are informal talks between the EU's three main lawmaking institutions. The EU commission had proposed the draft budget on 30 May, amounting to €160.6 billion for 2018, marking an increase of €2.2 billion compared to 2017. The trilogue mandate will be voted on in next week's EU parliament plenary session.