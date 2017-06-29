Thursday

EU parliament adopts mandate for 2018 budget talks

The European Parliament’s budget committee on Thursday approved the mandate for so-called trilogue negotiations on the EU's 2018 budget. Trilogues are informal talks between the EU's three main lawmaking institutions. The EU commission had proposed the draft budget on 30 May, amounting to €160.6 billion for 2018, marking an increase of €2.2 billion compared to 2017. The trilogue mandate will be voted on in next week's EU parliament plenary session.

EU mulls post-Brexit budget options

EU seeks novel ways to plug a Brexit-based budget hole of up to €11 billion, but income from fines, such as the one on Google, cannot be relied on.

Slovenia and Croatia reignite border dispute

Croatia said it would not apply a ruling to be delivered by the international arbitration court on Thursday. Slovenia appeals to the EU to pressure its neighbour.

