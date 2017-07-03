Serbia elects its first openly gay premier

By EUOBSERVER

In a historical move, Serbian lawmakers elected Ana Brnabic as prime minister on Thursday. She is the first female and openly gay leader in the conservative Balkan nation, where gays regularly face attacks. The 41-year-old Western-educated Brnabic was nominated by president Aleksandar Vucic, who is accused by critics of being increasingly autocratic. Brnabic's appointment is seen as an attempt to calm Western concerns over Serbia cosying up to Russia.