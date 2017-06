By EUOBSERVER

Northern Ireland’s negotiators were give extra time until Monday to agree on a power-sharing government, Downing Street announced Thursday. The aim is to avoid direct rule from London, as power-sharing has been on hold since a previous deal collapsed in January. A key conflict between Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is a bill aimed at giving the Irish language the same status as English, which DUP opposes.