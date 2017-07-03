Ticker
German lawmakers vote to legalise gay marriage, Merkel against
By EUOBSERVER
German MPs voted to legalise same-sex marriage on Friday morning with 393 lawmakers voting to approve the amendment, 226 voting against and four having abstained. The vote came after Angela Merkel said she would allow MPs from her Christian democratic CDU party to vote "according to their conscience on the matter", meaning she wouldn't force her MPs to vote as a block. The chancellor herself voted against the bill.