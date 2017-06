By EUOBSERVER

French politician Simone Veil died on Friday, aged 89. A former Auschwitz deportee, Veil legalised abortion in France when she was a minister in 1975. In 1979, until 1982, she became president of the first directly elected European Parliament and the first woman to chair the assembly. She was an MEP until 1993 and was later a member of France's constitutional court.