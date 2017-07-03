Germany slightly increases renewable energy share

By EUOBSERVER

Renewable energies produced a record 35.1 percent of Germany's electricity in the first half of the year, the BEE renewable energy association said in a report Sunday. The combined overall share of renewable energies in electricity, transport and heating was 15.2 percent. "The energy transition is going too slowly," the association said, warning that Germany is still "far" from the target of reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2020.