Monday

3rd Jul 2017

Ticker

Germany slightly increases renewable energy share

By

Renewable energies produced a record 35.1 percent of Germany's electricity in the first half of the year, the BEE renewable energy association said in a report Sunday. The combined overall share of renewable energies in electricity, transport and heating was 15.2 percent. "The energy transition is going too slowly," the association said, warning that Germany is still "far" from the target of reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2020.

Agenda

G20 talks climate in Hamburg This WEEK

A new climate deal and US-Russia relations will dominate a G20 summit in Germany this week, as Estonia takes over the EU presidency.

UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks

The UK announced it would leave the London fisheries convention, which allows mutual fishing close to the coast, arguing that it is taking back control of its waters. But Brussels warns: Brexit talks will decide that.

EU ready to help Italy in NGO dispute

Italy's threat to stop NGOs from unloading rescued migrants at sea will be discussed next week among interior ministers, amid broader internal political stakes ahead of general elections.

News in Brief

  1. Germany slightly increases renewable energy share
  2. Italy appeals for migrant help in Paris
  3. Moscovici eyes EU commission presidency
  4. Former EU parliament president Simone Veil has died
  5. German lawmakers vote to legalise gay marriage, Merkel against
  6. Power-sharing talks extended in Northern Ireland
  7. OECD urges countries to integrate refugees
  8. Serbia elects its first openly gay premier

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia Celebrates First EU Presidency with Full Cultural Programme
  2. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!
  3. EPSUJapanese and European Public Sector Unions Slam JEFTA
  4. UNICEFNarrowing the Gaps: The Power of Investing in the Health of the Poorest Children
  5. World VisionEU, Young Leaders and Civil Society Join Forces to End Violence Against Girls
  6. EU2017EEGet the Latest News from the 2017 Estonian EU Council Presidency @EU2017EE
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Talks Should Insist on Ending Reprisals Vs. Critical Voices
  8. European Free AllianceEFA Is Looking for a New Intern
  9. Malta EU 2017Conservation of Atlantic Tunas: International Measures Become EU Law
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCan Statin Therapy Interfere With a Physically Active Lifestyle?
  11. EPSUOn Public Services Day, Stop Austerity! Workers Need a Pay Rise!
  12. EGBAOnline Gambling: The EU Court Rejects Closed Licensing Regimes In Member States

Latest News

  1. G20 talks climate in Hamburg This WEEK
  2. UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks
  3. Nuclear accountability curbed by EU politics and industry interests
  4. 'Nothing will stop' independence vote, says Catalan leader
  5. Estonia picks Luxembourg for 'ultimate backup'
  6. EU ready to help Italy in NGO dispute
  7. Gay rights face backlash in Poland
  8. Estonians treat Juncker and Tusk to 'noisy' heavy metal act