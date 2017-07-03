Ticker
France's state of emergency to be lifted in autumn
By EUOBSERVER
The state of emergency that was introduced in France after the Paris attacks in November 2015 will be lifted "in the autumn", French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday. In the meantime, he wants a new anti-terror bill to be adopted in order to introduce some emergency measures into the law. The measures will "explicitly target terrorists, and not other French people," Macron told MPs and senators gathered in Versailles.