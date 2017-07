By EUOBSERVER

EU-mediated talks on normalising Kosovo-Serbia relations restarted in Brussels Monday after a five-month break prompted by the arrest of a Kosovar politician on war crimes allegations. The EU said Serbia's president Vucic and Kosovo's president Thaci were ready for "a new phase of the dialogue". Vucic also told media he asked the EU when his country could become a member "so that we don't act like geese in the fog".