Tuesday

4th Jul 2017

Ticker

US dropped as 'friend' from Merkel's election programme

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel's christian democratic party (CDU) has dropped the previously used term "friend" from its election programme to describe the country's relationship with the US, instead using the phrase "most important partner" outside of Europe. The change underlines the strained relations after US president Donald Trump complained about Germany's trade surplus, and accused Berlin of owing money to Nato. The German elections will take place on 24 September.

Opinion

Lobbying transparency enhances MEPs' freedom

At a time when citizens expect an unprecedented level of accountability from their elected representatives, senior MEPs use their ‘free mandate’ to justify opposing new lobbying transparency rules.

Feature

Catalonia ponders independence 'leap of faith'

Ahead of a referendum on 1 October, Catalans are almost united on the need to go to the ballot box. But they are divided on the question, and uncertain about the result and the consequences.

EU and Japan closing in on trade deal

[Updated] The EU and Japan edge closer to securing a free trade deal on Thursday, ahead of the G20 summit at the end of the week where US protectionism will be an issue.

News in Brief

  1. EU Commission approves deal on failing Italian bank
  2. EU Parliament confirms new commissioner Gabriel
  3. Top EU lawyer sides with France against Uber
  4. US dropped as 'friend' from Merkel's election programme
  5. Tusk will miss Smolensk hearing in Poland
  6. Trump to urge Europeans to buy US gas instead of Russian
  7. EU-backed Kosovo-Serbia talks resume
  8. France's state of emergency to be lifted in autumn

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia to Surprise Europe With Unique Cultural Programme
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCloser Energy Co-Operation Keeps Nordic Region on Top in Green Energy
  3. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!
  4. EPSUJapanese and European Public Sector Unions Slam JEFTA
  5. UNICEFNarrowing the Gaps: The Power of Investing in the Health of the Poorest Children
  6. EU2017EEGet the Latest News from the 2017 Estonian EU Council Presidency @EU2017EE
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Talks Should Insist on Ending Reprisals Vs. Critical Voices
  8. European Free AllianceEFA Is Looking for a New Intern
  9. Malta EU 2017Conservation of Atlantic Tunas: International Measures Become EU Law
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCan Statin Therapy Interfere With a Physically Active Lifestyle?
  11. EPSUOn Public Services Day, Stop Austerity! Workers Need a Pay Rise!
  12. EGBAOnline Gambling: The EU Court Rejects Closed Licensing Regimes In Member States

Latest News

  1. Fines to guarantee open internet vary greatly within EU
  2. Lobbying transparency enhances MEPs' freedom
  3. Juncker lashes out at 'ridiculous' EU parliament
  4. Austrian military set to stop Italy migrants
  5. Catalonia ponders independence 'leap of faith'
  6. EU and Japan closing in on trade deal
  7. Italy imposing new rules on NGO sea rescues
  8. Estonia wants e-residents to pump money into its economy