Ticker
US dropped as 'friend' from Merkel's election programme
By EUOBSERVER
German chancellor Angela Merkel's christian democratic party (CDU) has dropped the previously used term "friend" from its election programme to describe the country's relationship with the US, instead using the phrase "most important partner" outside of Europe. The change underlines the strained relations after US president Donald Trump complained about Germany's trade surplus, and accused Berlin of owning money to Nato. The German elections will take place on 24 September.