Tuesday

4th Jul 2017

Ticker

US dropped as 'friend' from Merkel's election programme

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel's christian democratic party (CDU) has dropped the previously used term "friend" from its election programme to describe the country's relationship with the US, instead using the phrase "most important partner" outside of Europe. The change underlines the strained relations after US president Donald Trump complained about Germany's trade surplus, and accused Berlin of owning money to Nato. The German elections will take place on 24 September.

Feature

Catalonia ponders independence 'leap of faith'

Ahead of a referendum on 1 October, Catalans are almost united on the need to go to the ballot box. But they are divided on the question, and uncertain about the result and the consequences.

EU and Japan closing in on trade deal

The EU and Japan edge closer to securing a free trade deal on Thursday, ahead of the G20 summit at the end of the week where US protectionism will be an issue.

Italy imposing new rules on NGO sea rescues

Italy is set to unveil a "code of conduct" for NGOs, while interior ministers from all 28 EU states meet later this week to discuss rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

Agenda

G20 talks climate in Hamburg This WEEK

A new climate deal and US-Russia relations will dominate a G20 summit in Germany this week, as Estonia takes over the EU presidency.

News in Brief

Latest News

