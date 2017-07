By EUOBSERVER

French PM Edouard Philippe said Tuesday that his "objective" is to get France's deficit under 3% of GDP this year. The deficit was 3.4% in 2016. Philippe told MPs that he wants to reduce public spending by 3 percentage points in five years because France is "addicted" to public spending and its debt has reached an "insupportable level". The EU asked France this year to reduce its deficit to 2.8%.