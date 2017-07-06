Former EP president Simone Veil to be buried in French Pantheon

By EUOBSERVER

Simone Veil, president of the first directly elected European Parliament from 1979 to 1982, will be buried along with her husband, who died in 2013, in the French Pantheon, president Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday. The Pantheon, in Paris, is the monument where France celebrates its "great men and women". Veil, who died last week, is remembered for her defence of Europe and women's rights, legalising abortion in 1975.