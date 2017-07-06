Ticker
Austria plays down threat to send troops to Italian border
By EUOBSERVER
Austria attempted to play down an earlier threat of sending troops to the Italian border to stop migrants, which had sparked a diplomatic row with Rome. Austrian chancellor Christian Kern called the spat a "misunderstanding" on Wednesday. Kern said there had been no noticeable increase in migrants crossing the Brenner pass from Italy into Austria. But the chancellor also stressed Austria was ready for the possible worsening of the situation.