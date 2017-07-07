Ticker
Cyprus reunification talks collapse
By EUOBSERVER
Reunification talks between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders collapsed early Friday without a deal, said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, who also took part. The discussions had been described as the "best chance" for a deal since the island was divided in 1947. Sources said Turkey insisted on maintaining their military presence on the island after reunification, whereas the Greek side wanted the withdrawal of all 35,000 Turkish troops.