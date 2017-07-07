Friday

7th Jul 2017

Cyprus reunification talks collapse

Reunification talks between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders collapsed early Friday without a deal, said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, who also took part. The discussions had been described as the "best chance" for a deal since the island was divided in 1947. Sources said Turkey insisted on maintaining their military presence on the island after reunification, whereas the Greek side wanted the withdrawal of all 35,000 Turkish troops.

The EU Brexit negotiator warned that a customs union between the UK and EU will not be possible if the UK doesn't want to respect single market rules, and "no deal" would send the UK back to "a distant past".

Why China and Russia will be best frenemies forever

Russia and China bond over anti-Western rhetoric and the shared interest of keeping the US at bay, but beyond that, there is little that binds Moscow and Beijing together.

  2. Putin says sanctions on Russia are a form of protectionism
  3. UK's May to meet Trump one-on-one in Hamburg
  4. MEPs start talks on tougher anti-dumping rules
  5. Austria plays down threat to send troops to Italian border
  6. EU approves Opel takeover by Peugeot
  7. EU and Japan reach agreement on trade deal
  8. Former EP president Simone Veil to be buried in French Pantheon

