Israel defends Hungary, says Soros is a threat

By

Israel's foreign ministry defended Hungary's campaign against George Soros in a statement Monday, denouncing the Hungarian-US billionaire as someone who "continuously undermines Israel's democratically elected governments" by supporting NGOs. Israel's Budapest envoy and Jewish groups said Hungary's recent billboard campaign against Soros was a proxy for anti-Semitism. The Israeli foreign ministry, however, said that criticism of Soros is legitimate. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is due to visit Hungary next week.

Opinion

Who to blame when you cannot blame Brussels?

Lawyers at the European Parliament and the Council of the EU are finding ways to work around renewed transparency initiatives. The lack of leadership and political will makes the task for greater transparency even more difficult.

Column / Brexit Briefing

May's call to compromise helps mask party disunity

In a speech on Tuesday, the UK prime minister is expected to urge Labour and other opposition parties to “come forward with your own views and ideas” on what post-Brexit Britain should look like.

Analysis

Hungary’s media deconstructed into Orban’s echo chamber

Despite the EU's protests, the Hungarian government has managed to turn the country's media into a propaganda machine. Now the theme that dominates the airways, cables and billboards is: Soros using the EU to transport migrants.

