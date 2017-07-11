Tuesday

11th Jul 2017

EU takes final step to adopt Ukraine association agreement

By

EU countries Tuesday definitively adopted the Association Agreement with Ukraine, a day before a summit in Kiev. The agreement has been provisionally applied since 1 September 2014, but its final ratification was delayed after Dutch voters rejected it in a 2016 referendum. The Netherlands ratified in May 2017 after getting assurances that it wouldn't guarantee EU membership, or imply military assistance to Ukraine. It enters into force on 1 September.

Ukraine to begin Nato entry process

Ukraine will start talks on a Nato "membership action plan" despite Russia’s ongoing aggression in the east of the country.

Opinion

Who to blame when you can't blame Brussels?

Lawyers at the European Parliament and the Council of the EU are finding ways to work around renewed transparency initiatives. The lack of leadership and political will makes the task for greater transparency even more difficult.

Column / Brexit Briefing

May's call to compromise helps mask party disunity

In a speech on Tuesday, the UK prime minister is expected to urge Labour and other opposition parties to “come forward with your own views and ideas” on what post-Brexit Britain should look like.

