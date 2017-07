By EUOBSERVER

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the BBC that EU membership is "not indispensable". Erdogan said that if the EU "bluntly" told Turkey it is not welcome, "this will be comforting" for Turkey, because it has a plan B. Erdogan also noted a majority of Turks "don't want the EU anymore", but that Turkey will continue the process "for a little more time". Turkey applied for membership in 1987.