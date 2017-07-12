Ticker
Green MEP to lead rule of law probe into Hungary
By EUOBSERVER
Greens MEP Judith Sargentini was appointed on Tuesday as rapporteur for the European Parliament's investigation into whether Hungary is in breach of the values of the EU. Sargentini's report will include recommendations on what steps should be taken against Hungary for backsliding on democracy. Based on the report, the EU parliament will decide whether to invite member states to start the Article 7 sanctions procedure against Hungary.