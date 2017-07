By EUOBSERVER

EU member states on Wednesday agreed their position on the EU budget for 2018, ahead of negotiations in October with the European Parliament. They said the budget should plan €158.9 billion in commitments and €144.4 billion in payments - a increase of 0.6 percent and 7.4 percent respectively, compared to the 2017 budget. They want to focus on measures to stimulate jobs and growth, strengthen security, and tackle migration.