Ticker
EU to close excessive deficit procedure for Greece
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission recommended on Wednesday to close the excessive deficit procedure for Greece. The decision is a "recognition of the massive reduction of Greece’s fiscal deficit, to below the euro area average," EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in a statement. The procedure was opened in 2009, before three bailouts were decided on to prevent Greece from going bankrupt. The final decision will be taken by EU member states.