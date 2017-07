By EUOBSERVER

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in Trieste, Italy, on Wednesday that "the Balkan route to the EU has not stopped" despite recent problems in Serbia, Kosovo, and Macedonia, as well as Brexit. She said that Wednesday and Thursday's Trieste summit - to include the German, Italian, French and Balkan leaders - will send the message that the EU wants "to strengthen our political and economic ties."