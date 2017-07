By EUOBSERVER

EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn said Wednesday a new transport and energy pact with Western Balkan states, to be signed at a summit in Trieste, would generate €514m in investments and 80,000 jobs in the region. He said the Transport Agreement would not fulfil its potential if Balkan nations failed to reform: "No one will want to invest his money ... if, for instance, they cannot rely on the judiciary."