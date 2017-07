By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron said that Germany "benefits from dysfunctions of the eurozone," but that it "must move" to correct them. He said in an interview with Ouest France newspaper and German media group Funke that he wants "more coherence, more convergence" in the eurozone, and that Germany must "support a boost in public and private investment." He added that France must also "move" and "reform its economy".