Ticker
Council of Europe criticises new Polish judiciary law
By EUOBSERVER
Nils Muiznieks, the human rights commissioner at the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, said on Thursday that a new law that increases political control over judges is a "major setback for judicial independence". The Polish lower chamber passed a bill on Wednesday that gives lawmakers a role in choosing members of the National Judiciary Council, the body that nominates judges. Members are currently chosen by sitting judges.