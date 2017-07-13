Thursday

13th Jul 2017

EU steps up procedure against Hungary's university law

The European Commission decided Thursday to send Hungary a so-called reasoned opinion against a law that restricts activities of foreign universities. It says the law is "not compatible with the freedom for higher education institutions to provide services and establish themselves anywhere in the EU". The Hungarian government has a month to change the law. If it doesn't, the commission could refer the case to the EU Court of Justice.

Opinion

Time to beef up EU trade rules

A long-standing conflict between the US and EU on growth hormones for cattle is back, and could put European standards at risk.

Focus

Malta legalises same-sex marriage

Once regarded as conservative, the catholic island of 440,000 becomes the latest EU country to allow same sex couples to marry.

Italy to impose tough rules on NGOs

Italian authorities will release a code of conduct for NGOs, which prevents them, among other things, from entering Libyan territorial waters. A draft copy of the code says NGOs will be banned from Italian ports on failure to comply.

New Romanian PM tries to reassure EU

"Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past," said the new Romanian prime minister, Mihai Tudose, in Brussels amid EU Commission warning on corruption.

News in Brief

  1. EU Commission opens procedure on Hungary's NGO law
  2. Commission takes Poland to court for protected forest logging
  4. Council of Europe criticises new Polish judiciary law
  5. Spanish king 'confident' Spain and UK will agree on Gibraltar
  6. Macron: Germany must 'move' to reform eurozone
  7. Google escapes €1bn French tax bill
  8. Hungary to remove controversial Soros billboards

