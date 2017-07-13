Ticker
EU steps up procedure against Hungary's university law
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission decided Thursday to send Hungary a so-called reasoned opinion against a law that restricts activities of foreign universities. It says the law is "not compatible with the freedom for higher education institutions to provide services and establish themselves anywhere in the EU". The Hungarian government has a month to change the law. If it doesn't, the commission could refer the case to the EU Court of Justice.