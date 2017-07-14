EU leaders urge China to allow Liu Xiaobo's family to leave

By EUOBSERVER

In a joint statement, the European Commission and European Council presidents, Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk, expressed "great sadness" over the death of Chinese human rights defender and Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo. They urged Chinese authorities to allow his wife, Liu Xia, and his family to bury him in the way they choose, and allow them to leave the country. They also call for the release of all political prisoners.