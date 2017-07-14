Friday

14th Jul 2017

EU leaders urge China to allow Liu Xiaobo's family to leave

In a joint statement, the European Commission and European Council presidents, Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk, expressed "great sadness" over the death of Chinese human rights defender and Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo. They urged Chinese authorities to allow his wife, Liu Xia, and his family to bury him in the way they choose, and allow them to leave the country. They also call for the release of all political prisoners.

Overcoming the plot against Turkish democracy

One year after an attempted coup, what Turkey needs is not biased and groundless criticism but more cooperation, dialogue and understanding, writes its Europe minister Omer Celik.

UK to depart EU court and Euratom

UK position papers call for departure from EU court and nuclear treaty as officials prepare for second round of Brexit talks.

