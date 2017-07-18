Tuesday

Report: Greece unable to do systematic border checks

Greece has requested to be exempted from the obligation to conduct systematic border checks, according to Kathimerini. The Greek newspaper says that the police - arguing there are infrastructure shortcomings and increased traffic at 12 airports - have asked for an 18-month suspension of the obligation to enforce stricter checks. It said it will continue "targeted" checks of people suspected of people trafficking or terrorism.

Italy's 'nuclear option' on migrants unravels

Media has reported that Italy may issue visas to migrants to allow them to travel further north. But the plan is unlikely to work due to EU rules underpinning such decisions.

Ceta and pesticides: A citizens' rights issue

The trade agreement with Canada will begin to apply on 21 September. But there is still a potential conflict on the right to data protection vs. the right to access information.

Inside the Code of Conduct, the EU's most secretive group

The informal group of national officials that is in charge of checking EU countries' tax laws is now working on the first EU blacklist of tax havens, amid critiques over its lack of transparency and accountability.

Temporary director shakes up EU innovation agency

Martin Kern has been interim director of the European Institute for Innovation and Technology for almost three years. “I understand it must look a bit unusual from the outside.”

Austria readies for migrant border surge

Foreign ministers in Brussels agreed to toughen up measures against Libyan migrant smugglers amid Austrian claims it is ready to "protect" its borders from any sudden mass migrant movements from Italy.

Britain and EU 'get to work' on Brexit

British and EU negotiators launched the first substantive round of negotiations on Brexit on Monday, with the UK still ambiguous about its position on the issue of financial settlement.

  1. EU immigration to Switzerland at lowest level since 2005
  2. Turkey extends post-coup state of emergency
  3. Dutch seeking UK citizenship will lose passports
  4. EU sanctions 16 Syrian officials over use of chemical weapons
  5. Europol arrests illegal horse meat traffickers
  7. EU leaders urge China to allow Liu Xiaobo's family to leave
  8. Turkey to buy missile defence from Russia

