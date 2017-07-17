Ticker
Report: Greece unable to do systematic border checks
By EUOBSERVER
Greece has requested to be exempted from the obligation to conduct systematic border checks, according to Kathimerini. The Greek newspaper says that the police - arguing there are infrastructure shortcomings and increased traffic at 12 airports - have asked for an 18-month suspension of the obligation to enforce stricter checks. It said it will continue "targeted" checks of people suspected of people trafficking or terrorism.