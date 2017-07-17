Monday

Report: Greece unable to do systematic border checks

Greece has requested to be exempted from the obligation to conduct systematic border checks, according to Kathimerini. The Greek newspaper says that the police - arguing there are infrastructure shortcomings and increased traffic at 12 airports - have asked for an 18-month suspension of the obligation to enforce stricter checks. It said it will continue "targeted" checks of people suspected of people trafficking or terrorism.

Cyprus talks up in the air

A week after the failure of negotiations to reunite the islands, Greek Cypriots are calling on Turkish Cypriots to reaffirm their commitment to the process.

Relocation of EU agencies could save money

The EU agencies that will leave London after Brexit are likely have a financial windfall of several million euros a year, because of the way EU salaries are calculated.

