Ticker
Europol arrests illegal horse meat traffickers
By EUOBSERVER
Europol said Sunday that it has arrested 65 people in several countries, who are involved in trafficking horse meat that was unfit for human consumption. The suspects were charged with crimes such as animal abuse, document forgery, perverting the course of justice, crimes against public health, money laundering and being part of a criminal organisation. According to Spanish police, the meat sold across Europe earned the traffickers some €20 million.