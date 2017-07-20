Ticker
Israel's Netanyahu caught calling EU 'crazy'
By EUOBSERVER
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was inadvertently picked up by a microphone on Wednesday (19 July), calling the EU "crazy" for attempting to create conditions for peace with the Palestinians. "Europe is undermining its security by undermining Israel," he said in Budapest, during a close-doors meeting with the leaders of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, which was accidentally recorded. He also admitted Israeli missile strikes in Syria.