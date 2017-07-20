Turkey accuses German companies of supporting terror

By EUOBSERVER

Turkey gave Germany a list of 68 companies and persons in Germany who it says have ties to Fethullah Gulen, the enemy of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Die Zeit reported Wednesday. Gulen's movement is branded a terror organisation in Turkey, and accused of orchestrating a failed coup attempt last July. The list includes automaker Daimler and chemical company BASF as backers of terrorism. German officials called the accusations "ridiculous".