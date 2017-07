By EUOBSERVER

German carmaker BMW denied on Sunday that it had conspired with Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Daimler to cheat on emissions tests. BMW said its cars "are not manipulated". The denial came after the German weekly Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the five carmakers had formed a cartel, laying the basis for the Dieselgate emissions cheating scandal. The EU commission said on Saturday that the allegation "is currently being assessed".