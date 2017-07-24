Monday

24th Jul 2017

Ticker

Turkey arrests protesters, as journalists go to trial

Turkish police arrested 61 protesters in Ankara on Sunday. The protesters were showing support for two Turkish teachers, who were jailed last year during the purge following the failed military coup. Meanwhile, on Monday, journalists for Turkish daily newspaper Cumhuriyet will face trial on unclear charges related to "terrorist organisations". Human rights defenders say that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is becoming increasingly authoritarian.

Orban vows to defend Poland from EU's 'inquisition'

The Hungarian leader called EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans an "inquisitor", allied with George Soros and the Brussels elite, and argued for the EU executive to stop being a political body.

Greece looking at bond market return

Greece could issue 3-year bonds as early as this week, for the first time in three years, amid mixed signs from its creditors and rating agencies.

Polish parliament steps up showdown with EU

Lawmakers in Poland adopted a controversial reform of the Supreme Court, despite warnings from the EU that the move could trigger a sanction procedure over the rule of law.

EU urges UK to clarify its Brexit positions

EU and UK negotiators presented their Brexit positions to identify common grounds this week, but that was made difficult by the scarcity of UK position papers.

