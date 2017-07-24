Ticker
Turkey arrests protesters, as journalists go to trial
By EUOBSERVER
Turkish police arrested 61 protesters in Ankara on Sunday. The protesters were showing support for two Turkish teachers, who were jailed last year during the purge following the failed military coup. Meanwhile, on Monday, journalists for Turkish daily newspaper Cumhuriyet will face trial on unclear charges related to "terrorist organisations". Human rights defenders say that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is becoming increasingly authoritarian.