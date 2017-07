By EUOBSERVER

According to a Kantar Public poll - held among voters in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK - Germans are least likely to say they want "a strong leader" to shake things up. Only 24% of Germans agreed, compared to 77-78% in France and UK. Only 37% of Germans said "more is done for foreigners" than for the indigenous population, whereas, in France, 60% agreed with that statement.