By EUOBSERVER

Belgian Socialist leader Paul Magnette, who became famous last year for opposing the EU-Canada free trade agreement (Ceta) and threatening to derail it in the last minute, is leaving national politics. He announced Monday he would quit the Walloon assembly and focus on his role as mayor of Charleroi. Wallonia will play a crucial role again because it, alongside national and some other regional parliaments, still has to ratify Ceta.