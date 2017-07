By EUOBSERVER

Sweden's prime minister, Stefan Lofven, on Monday called a massive data leak, which exposed sensitive information about military personnel, defence plans and witness protection details, a "disaster". The leak was made by a government agency during an IT outsourcing transfer in 2015, which made data visible to IT workers without security clearance. "This has exposed Sweden and Swedish citizens to risks," warned Lofven, whose government was shaken by the scandal.