By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron will host the leaders of warring factions of Libya on Tuesday in Paris, to bring peace and stability to the North African country, crucial in Europe's drive to curb migration. The two leaders, Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the UN-backed government in Tripoli, and Khalifa Haftar, whose army controls large swathes of territory to the east, have so far been unable to agree on a power-sharing deal.