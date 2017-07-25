Tuesday

25th Jul 2017

EU Mediterranean mission extended until end of 2018

The EU on Tuesday extended Operation Sophia, the EU's naval mission in the Mediterranean, until 31 December 2018. The mission's mandate, to train Libyan coastguards and help enforce an arms embargo, has also been widened. It will now set up a monitoring mechanism for coastguard trainees, gather information on oil traffic from Libya, and increase information sharing on human trafficking with the EU's border agency, Frontex, and police agency, Europol.

Journalists on trial highlight Turkey crackdown

The trial, which opened Monday, of 17 journalists and administrative employees of the daily newspaper Cumhuriyet is considered one of the most important episodes in a systematic campaign to silence dissent.

EU Commission unmoved by Polish president's veto

Andrzej Duda decided to veto two of the controversial draft laws, which would put the judiciary under political control, but the EU executive is awaiting details before deciding on whether to launch legal probes on Wednesday.

