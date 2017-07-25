By EUOBSERVER

The EU on Tuesday extended Operation Sophia, the EU's naval mission in the Mediterranean, until 31 December 2018. The mission's mandate, to train Libyan coastguards and help enforce an arms embargo, has also been widened. It will now set up a monitoring mechanism for coastguard trainees, gather information on oil traffic from Libya, and increase information sharing on human trafficking with the EU's border agency, Frontex, and police agency, Europol.