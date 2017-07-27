Thursday

27th Jul 2017

Member states relocate 3,000 migrants in June

Over 2,000 migrants that had arrived in Greece were relocated to other EU member states in June, and almost 1,000 migrants from Italy. On Wednesday, the total number of relocations was 24,676, far lower than the EU's initial target of 160,000. The new target is 33,000, which the commission said on Wednesday "remains feasible before September". A separate scheme, involving resettling refugees from Turkey, reached 17,179 resettlements (of 22,504).

Insults fly after EU ultimatum to Poland

"Arrogance … blackmail … Brezhnevism ... brutal interference ... playing God" - Polish government hits back at EU ultimatum on judicial reform.

Stop blaming Trump for Poland’s democratic crisis

If you were to judge events purely on the US media's headlines, you would be forgiven for wondering if the Polish government had anything to do with its recent controversial judicial reforms.

EU-US scrap on Russia sanctions gets worse

EU threatened to retaliate against potential US fines on European firms involved in Nord Stream II, as Trump envoy seeks to change Ukraine "status quo".

