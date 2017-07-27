Ticker
Swedish government rocked by data scandal
By EUOBSERVER
Sweden's right-wing opposition plans a no-confidence vote against the social-democratic government, after revelations that the Transport Agency outsourced IT services to IBM, leading to data such as driving licences or information on military vehicles and protected identities being handled by foreign staff with no clearance. Prime minister Stefan Loefven, who is under pressure to fire the transport, interior and defence ministers, or resign himself, could also call snap elections.