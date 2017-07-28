By EUOBSERVER

Italy is considering a plan to send its navy into Libyan waters to stop migrants and return them, after Libyan prime minister Fayez Serraj, who leads the UN-backed unity government, made a request for help. Boats currently only operate in international waters. On Thursday, Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni called the Libyan request "a possible turning point" in the migration crisis. Italy's parliament could vote on the mission next week.