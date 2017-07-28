Ticker
EU citizens will need registration to enter UK in Brexit transition
By EUOBSERVER
UK home affairs minister Amber Rudd said EU nationals will be able to continue entering the UK during a transition period after Brexit, but will need to go through a registration process. Rudd said free movement would end in March 2019 with Brexit, but a similar arrangement could continue during a transition phase until 2022, the Guardian reported. A new EU immigration policy would come into force after this period.